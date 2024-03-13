Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha is one of the most loved star kids in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Zoom, Alia's sister and actress Pooja Bhatt opened up about her niece. The Chup: Revenge of the Artist actress joked Raha will start giving advice soon and added that she's waiting for that to happen. 'Right now it's through look. So, I think that you should learn from the generation after and in our family we've assured at least one thing... like the Apple phone, each model gets better. So, I think we're doing that pretty well,' quipped Pooja. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Snapped at Airport With Daughter Raha As They Return to Mumbai From New Year Vacay (View Pics).

Pooja Bhatt showers love on niece Raha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)