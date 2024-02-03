Poonam Pandey has passed away at the age of 32 after battling cervical cancer. The actress-model’s death on February 1, 2024, has shocked many. Known for her controversial persona in the industry, Poonam’s demise has left everyone saddened. Rakhi Sawant, expressing shock over her friend’s passing, fondly remembered Poonam as a ‘good soul’. Rakhi also revealed that Poonam had never mentioned facing such a major health concern. In a video post, Rakhi urged PM Narendra Modi to find a solution for women and young girls suffering from cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey Death Mystery: Actress' Kanpur Home Locked, Family Members Go Incommunicado.

Rakhi Sawant Expresses Her Shock Over Poonam Pandey’s Death

