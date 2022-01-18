A big sigh of relief for Poonam Pandey in the porn video case as the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to the actress in porn films case which also includes the involvement of Raj Kundra as the one accused.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Poonam Pandey gets interim protection from Supreme Court in porn video case report by @DebayonRoy #PoonamPandey #SupremeCourt Read story: https://t.co/EjXltwl9WO pic.twitter.com/b0fsKVcx0r — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 18, 2022

