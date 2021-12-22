2021 is soon going to come to end, and we all are going to welcome 2022. In fact, this is the time when people cherish all the memories of the current year. Now, Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a series of clicks giving us a little recap of the year that changed everything in her life. In the photos shared we see Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough and pals partying. That's not it, as she also mentioned in the caption how 2021 will be the most memorable one as she was blessed with twins.

Preity Zinta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)