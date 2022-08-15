Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying being parents and their social media serves enough proof. Having said that, the actress took to her Instagram story recently and shared a cute click of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas having a fun Sunday with furry friends Diana, Gino and Panda. In the picture, Malti can be seen resting on the floor with pets and toys around. Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Picture of Tot Malti Marie and Nick Jonas On Father’s Day!

Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

