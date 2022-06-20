On the occasion of Father's Day 2022, Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas could not contain their excitement and shared an adorable picture of their daughter Malti Marie on social media. In the click, we get to see Nick holding his daughter and wearing matching sneakers. The tot looks ah-mazing in a little maroon dress. PC also penned a heartfelt note with the cute photo. Priyanka Chopra Shares First Picture With Her Little Munchkin on the Occasion of Mother’s Day (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

