Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 title on Monday (December 13). This news arrived as a huge achievement for all Indians as after 21 years India bagged the title again. Now, the Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter and send congratulatory message to Harnaaz as she is super proud. Chopra wrote, "And the new Miss Universe is Miss India Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 bringing the crown home after 21 years!" FYI, earlier on 2000 Priyanka won the title of Miss World 2000.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India ✨👏🏽 Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

