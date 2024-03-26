Priyanka Chopra had an absolute blast celebrating Holi! She stayed in India with her hubby, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie, to celebrate the festival, and they had fun. Rocking a chic all-white ensemble, they looked adorable together. Priyanka couldn't help but share the joy, posting pics and videos on Instagram and declaring her Holi bash as nothing short of lit! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra's Epic Dance to Dhol Beats at Holi Party Steals Hearts (Watch Viral Video).

Priyanka Chopra Drops Pics Of Her Holi Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

