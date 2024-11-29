Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her family's Thanksgiving celebration on Instagram. The Jonas family, including Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in London. The pictures showcased a delectable spread of festive dishes, including apple pie, pumpkin pie and roasted turkey. Priyanka also shared adorable gift bags for guests, adding a personal touch to the celebration. "I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years," a part of her post reads. Priyanka Chopra Shares Jackie Shroff’s Motivational Message on Work and Life Challenges on Her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving 2024 Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

