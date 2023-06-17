Priyanka Chopra penned a sweet note for her mother and best friend- Madhu Chopra for her 70th birthday and shared a video on social media. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a special video and captioned it as, "Sound On. My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king size everyday and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend. Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan." As soon as the Citadel star posted the short video, B-town divas- Katrina Kaif, and Zareen Khan commented on the video to wish Madhu. This Pic of Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie With Grandma Madhu Chopra Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today.

Check Out The Sweet Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

