Priyanka Chopra continues to delight fans with heartwarming glimpses into the life of her daughter, Malti Marie. From her first hike to their family vacations, Priyanka cherishes every moment with her little one. In a recent Instagram status, the actress shared a cute picture of Malti, revealing her fondness for popcorn, a snack they both enjoy. Dressed casually, Priyanka expressed her love for her daughter, captioning the post with, "I love how much she loves @robspopcorn." Priyanka Chopra Shares a Cute Pic of Daughter Malti Marie Saying' U Make It All Worthwhile'.

Priyanka Chopra's IG Status:

Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Marie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

