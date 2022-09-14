Producer Suneel Darshan has 'exposed' Sunny Deol, accusing the actor for taking a signing fee for a film and then ditching him by not honouring the commitment. "I decided to give him more time, but because there were some financial complications (on another project), he needed to return my money," Darshan told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview. Suneel also shared a post on his Instagram targeting Deol. Sunny Deol’s Son Rajveer Deol to Romance Poonam Dhillon’s Daughter Paloma in Rajshri Productions’ Next.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suneel Darshan (@suneeldarshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)