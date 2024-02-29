Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, are all set to marry the love of his life, Radhika Merchant, in a lavish wedding ceremony. Before the grand wedding ceremony, the couple is hosting pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat with family and friends in attendance. Many celebrities have already arrived in Jamnagar to attend the celebrations. Recently, paparazzi captured Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at a private airport in Mumbai as he left the city to fly to Jamnagar to be a part of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations. Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and Other Celebs Arrive at Jamnagar for the Couple's Marriage Celebrations.

Salman Khan Leaving for Jamnagar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

