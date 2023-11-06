Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's beloved daughter, Raha, turns one on November 6. The little one was born on November 6, 2022. As she completes her first year, parents Ranbir and Alia celebrated her birthday. In fact, Alia also took to Instagram to share a glimpse. However, before you get too excited, let us clarify that the parents have not yet revealed their daughter's face to the world. Raha's grandfather, Mahesh Bhatt, and aunt, Pooja Bhatt, arrived at the party. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also attended the birthday bash. Raha Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics Of Daughter As She Turns One, Calls Her ‘Baby Tiger’ (View Post).

Akash Ambani At Raha's Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt At Raha's Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

