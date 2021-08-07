The latest development with regards to the Raj Kundra porn racket case is that the Bombay High Court has dismissed the businessman's and Ryan Thorpe's applications challenging the magistrate court's remand order and seeking immediate release.

Check It Out:

Pornography case | Bombay High Court dismisses businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe's applications challenging magistrate court's remand order and seeking immediate release. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/yajoVxT9Og — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)