Reviving its old policy, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has warned Bollywood producers against laying the red carpet for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on his purported comeback plans to sing for a Hindi film. MNS Cinema Wing President Ameya Khopkar stated that those planning to bring Aslam based on a court verdict "need to be shown their place." Atif Aslam All Set to Make Comeback in Bollywood After Seven Years With Love Story of 90s.

"Pakistani artists will not be tolerated here. Never. Unfortunately, we need to repeat ourselves, yet let me make it clear once again," Khopkar, who had earlier objected to releasing a Pakistani film titled The Legend of Maula Jatt in December 2022, said on Monday. He also targeted popular singer Arijit Singh, who is reportedly standing in support of Aslam.

"This was and will remain the stand of MNS. Not just Bollywood. I challenge the industries of any language in India to have any Pakistani artists in their projects. Word of caution: DO NOT make the mistake of accepting this challenge," said Khopkar. Atif Aslam Pauses Concert Midway; Pak Singer Schools Fan for Throwing Money at Him (Watch Viral Video).

As per current indications, Aslam reportedly plans to record a romantic number for the upcoming Bollywood flick Love Story of the 90s, produced by Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures and starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai.

Aslam (40), the Pakistan-born singer, lyricist, composer, and actor, has recorded many songs with top Bollywood music directors for films such as Baaghi 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, A Flying Jatt, Race 2, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Kismet Konnection, Race, Zeher, and Kalyug, among others.

