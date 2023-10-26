Atif Aslam recently paused his concert midway in New York City and asked a fan to stop throwing money at him. He said, "My friend, donate this money, don't throw it at me. I know you are rich, I appreciate that, but it's disrespectful to the money." The said incident was caught on video and has since gone viral. Netizens have praised the Pakistani singer for his gesture, calling him 'true gentleman.' Have a look AR Rahman’s Concert in Pune Stopped Midway by the Police for This Reason (Watch Video).

Atif Aslam Is Winning Hearts:

"My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money" How calmly he requested and gave a message to the jahil pakistanis who made this thing a culture. What a man he his, one and only undisputed pakistani star whom you should admire @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/KOSvUMvSha — Faizi (@faizanriaz7_) October 24, 2023

