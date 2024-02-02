Get ready to swoon, Bollywood fans! Atif Aslam, the voice behind countless chartbusters, is making a grand return after a 7-year hiatus following the 2016 ban. Reportedly, he's lending his vocals to a romantic melody in the upcoming film Love Story of 90s, starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai. While the makers haven't revealed details about the song, anticipation is already skyrocketing! Will it be a soulful ballad or a peppy dance track? Mark your calendars and prepare to rediscover the magic of Atif Aslam in Bollywood! Atif Aslam Pauses Concert Midway; Pak Singer Schools Fan for Throwing Money at Him (Watch Viral Video).

