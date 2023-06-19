Rakhi Sawant was in a celebratory mood on June 19. Why you may ask? Well, as the 'drama queen' threw a breakup party for finally getting a divorce from Adil Durrani. In the viral video online, the controversial star could be seen in red lehenga, dancing to dhol beats. "Log sad hote hai lekin me khush hu," she happily tells the paps in the clip. To note, Adil is in judicial custody in connection with a domestic violence case filed by Rakhi.Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nomination: Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve Up for Eviction in First Week.

Rakhi Sawant Rejoices Over Her Divorce:

