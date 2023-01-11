Rakhi Sawant and boyfriend Adil Durrani are married! A picture of the couple holding their wedding certificate is doing the rounds on social media. The duo can also be seen wearing garlands in the viral photo. Reportedly, they opted for an intimate wedding ceremony. Have a look. Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her Mother Jaya Bheda Is Diagnosed With Brain Tumour and Is Hospitalised (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant Marries Adil Khan Durrani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

