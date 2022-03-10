Rakhi Sawant may do absurd things for the camera, but no one can deny the fact that she is an entertainer. She often is seen in music videos and regional films, and everyone agrees to the fact that she does some good acting. Proving the same, Rakhi posted a video where she is seen recreating a scene from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Dressed similar to the character, Rakhi nails the whole scene.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

