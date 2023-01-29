Rakhi Sawant was seen talking to reporters after her mother's funeral. In the video she said that Shah Rukh Khan took time out of his busy schedule and called her to condole her about her mother's demise. She also thanked other celebs for offering their condolences to her.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's Video Here:

