Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda died on January 28 after a long battle with cancer. The last rites are taking place in Mumbai today. Celebs from the industry were seen attendance and consoling Rakhi on her mother’s demise. Rashami Desai, Farah Khan and many others were seen at the funeral of Jaya Bheda. Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Jaya Bheda Dies After Being Diagnosed With Cancer.

Celebs At Jaya Bheda’s Last Rites

Rashami Desai, Farah Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Farah Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rashami Desai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi With Husband Adil Durrani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

Rakhi And Her Brother Carrying Their Mother's Mortal Remains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)