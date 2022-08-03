Raksha Bandhan is slated to release in theatres on August 11. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the team has kicked-off with the film’s promotions. The actor has shared a video on social media in which he can be seen playing ‘Chidiya Udd’ game with his onscreen sisters. This popular indoor game is sure to make you relive your childhood memories. Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Shares Special Moments With His Reel Sisters On The Sets Of The Upcoming Film (View Pics).

Watch Team Raksha Bandhan Playing Chidiya Udd:

Jo mazaa behno ke saath bachpan ke khel khelne mein hai uska koi muqabla nahi. Reliving these childhood memories with my onscreen sisters as we head to Pune for promotions 💕#RakshaBandhan…8 days to go!#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/GHXoDCbvA4 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2022

