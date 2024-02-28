Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani recently exchanged vows in a stunning ceremony set in the picturesque landscapes of Goa, sparking widespread admiration and discussion. Adding to the enchantment, Rakul unveiled a couple of captivating snapshots from her haldi ceremony, brimming with warmth, affection, and mirth. In a departure from tradition, she eschewed the customary yellow attire, instead donning a resplendent purple lehenga, while Jaccky complemented her choice with an elegant ice-blue kurta. The images, shared by the fashion maven, exude an aura of magic, highlighting the couple's love and happiness on their special day. Rakul Preet Singh’s Dreamy Bridal Entry During Her Wedding With Jackky Bhagnani Will Melt Your Hearts (Watch Viral Video).

Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani's Haldi Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

