Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana continues to generate buzz with its intriguing casting choices. Following the confirmation of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, veteran actor Sunny Deol has reportedly been locked in to portray the mighty Hanuman. According to sources quoted by Pinkvilla, Deol is thrilled about this "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." The actor is expected to begin filming his part in Ramayana: Part One in May 2024. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and reportedly Sai Pallavi as Sita. Ramayana: Vijay Sethupathi To Play Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Film Starring Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram? Here’s What We Know!

