The Kapoors and Bhatts are all set for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple will commence from today and pictures of RK’s family members arriving at his Bandra residence have taken internet by storm. The actor’s cousins, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have been photographed by the paparazzi. The siblings looked glamorous in traditional attires for Ranbir and Alia’s pre-wedding function. Karisma looked graceful in a mustard colour anarkali suit, whereas Kareena looked ravishing in an embellished lehenga.

Karisma Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Gorgeous Kapoor Sisters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

