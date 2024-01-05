Bollywood's most adorable couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are back in Mumbai after spending their New Year vacations at an undisclosed location with baby Raha. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi with their daughter Raha as they reached a private airport in Mumbai. Ranbir could be seen carrying baby Raha in his arms as they walked towards their car, and Alia could be seen following them from behind. The trio looked the cutest together. Alia Bhatt Shares Heartwarming Pics With Ranbir Kapoor and Daughter Raha As She Reveals Her New Year 2024 ‘To-Do Plan’ (See Post).

The Kapoor’s Arrive at a Private Airport in Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

