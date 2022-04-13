Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities have begun today (April 13). Right from Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji to many more, guests have already started arriving for RaLia's mehendi-haldi ceremonies. Now, it's Karan Johar who arrived for the festivities decked up in a lime yellow attire. He was also seen greeting the paps. Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Pre-Wedding Festivities, Neetu Kapoor Recalls Getting Engaged to Rishi Kapoor 43 Years Ago.

