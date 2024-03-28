On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor were spotted overlooking the construction of their 'Krishna Raj' bungalow. Amid this, a BollywoodLife report claims that Ranbir and Alia will register the Rs 250 crore bungalow in their daughter Raha's name. BollywoodLife quoted a source saying, 'It is said that Ranbir, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest starkid in the B-Town'. For the unversed, the couple's little one was born on November 6, 2022. She is a star in her own right. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Inspect Their Under Construction House in Mumbai With Neetu Singh (Watch Videos).

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Register Their Bandra Bungalow in Raha’s Name

