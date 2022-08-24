At Brahmastra promotions, Ranbir Kapoor apologised for his comments on wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy when the actor said 'some has Phailoed' looking at her baby bump. The actor admitted it was in bad taste but he didn't intend to hurt anyone also said that he has a bad sense of humour. Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Photographed With SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni As They Promote the Upcoming Film in Chennai (View Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor Apologises at Brahmastra Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Here's What He Said!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor✨ (@ranbirkapoor143_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)