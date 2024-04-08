Following the blockbuster success of his film Animal, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been enjoying a prosperous time. He recently splurged on a brand new Bentley, reportedly valued at over Rs 5 crore. Having said that, on Sunday (April 7), RK was spotted out for a spin in his luxurious new car. However, he was seen visibly frustrated when a swarm of photographers followed his car, apparently attempting to get close-up shots near his residence. A video shared by Viral Bhayani captures the encounter. Have a look. Ranbir Kapoor Buys Brand New Bentley Continental GT V8 Worth Rs 5.23 Crore! Actor Turns Heads As He Takes It for a Run in Mumbai (See Pics and Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor Upset With Paps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)