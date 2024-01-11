Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur on November 29, 2023. It was a traditional wedding ceremony that took place in the presence of family and friends. Since their marriage, the couple has been sharing delightful pictures. The latest Insta post shared by Randeep’s wife is too cute to be missed. The two are exuding major couple goals in this pic. Randeep looks dapper in an all-white ensemble, while Lin look pretty in a pink silk kurta teamed with heavy embroidered dupatta and palazzo. Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Receive Invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony (View Pic).

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

