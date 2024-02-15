Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to her father on his special day. The actress posted two adorable pictures featuring her little ones and penned a heartfelt note for Randhir Kapoor as he celebrates his 77th birthday today. Kareena wrote, “The HUG of life…❤️❤️🌈🌈 Happy Birthday Nana❤️and to my Papa…❤️❤️ #i am like my father 🥰.” Randhir Kapoor Birthday: 5 Times The Veteran Actor Spilled The Beans On The Kapoor Family And We Loved It.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Post For Randhir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

