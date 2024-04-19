Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has become the latest victim of a deepfake video, following Rashmika Mandanna and Aamir Khan. In the morphed video, the actor could be heard saying that the ruling party's purpose is to celebrate the pain and problems of the country's people. However, the original clip features Ranveer talking about his experience after visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. On Friday, April 19, Ranveer took to his social media and reacted to the viral video. "Deepfake see bacho dostonnn," he posted on X (previously Twitter). Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Shares a Sneak Peek of Her Enjoying Embroidery, Says ‘Hopefully I'll Be Able To Share the Completed Version!’.

Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn 💀 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 19, 2024

