Actress Raveena Tandon, accompanied by daughter Rasha Thadani, culminated their pilgrimage to the 12 Holy Jyotirlings, capturing moments from Kedarnath to Rameshwaram. Tandon took to Instagram, sharing a series of picturesque moments with a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude to Lord Shiva. Her post encapsulated their spiritual journey, acknowledging the divine blessings and concluding at the starting point of Ram Setu. The images offered glimpses of their sacred expedition, resonating with reverence for Lord Shiva and marking the completion of their pilgrimage. Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Aman Devgn!

See Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani's Pictures Here:

