In a shocking turn of events, brilliant actor, Amit Mistry died due to cardiac arrest on Friday (April 23) morning in Mumbai. He was last seen on the Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits. The deceased majorly was known for working in theatre, TV shows and movies. As soon as this broke online, celebrities mourned the untimely demise. Check it out.

Kubbra Sait

You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lDX0iLDxrT — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 23, 2021

Karan V Grover

Shocking and deeply saddening news #Amitmistry Peace be upon u brother https://t.co/E6VmAfEz3V — Karan V Grover 🇮🇳 (@karanvgrover22) April 23, 2021

Tisca Chopra

Shit. Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP #AmitMistry https://t.co/ebBNwDtTJs — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 23, 2021

Swanand Kirkire

Amit Mistry ? No ...this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul ❤️❤️ https://t.co/G8J34jENfc — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 23, 2021

Salil Sand

This is not done!! #AmitMistry passing away is shocking!! Very unfair!! pic.twitter.com/bmVhoM6dRn — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) April 23, 2021

Vir Das

I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 23, 2021

