A legend from the Lucknow Gharana of Kathak, Pandit Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi in the early hours of Monday (January 17). As soon as this news was all over the web, many celebs mourned the loss of the iconic dancer. Now, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has also paid a tribute to Birju Maharaj via his Twitter. Have a look. Pandit Birju Maharaj Dies at 83: Madhuri Dixit Opens Up About Her Relationship With the Legendary Kathak Dancer.

Ajay Devgn:

Your legacy will always be remembered. Rest in peace Pt. Birju Maharaj ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)