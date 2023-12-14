Ajay Devgn took to X (formerly called Twitter) and mourned the loss of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Berde, who passed away after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 78. Reportedly, he died at his home in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack. To note, Ravindra was part of Devgn’s Singham movie. In Singham, he essayed the role of Zamindar Chandrakant. Singham Actor Ravindra Berde Dies After Long Battle With Throat Cancer.

Ajay Devgn on Ravindra Berde's Death:

Absolutely saddened to hear about Ravindra Berde Ji's passing this morning. Truly a timeless performer. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his entire family, may his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 14, 2023

