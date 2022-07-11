Rocketry The Nambi Effect has been doing balanced and good at the box office since it has released. After running for two weeks, the flick has collected a total of Rs 12.15 crore in India. The biographical drama was earlier released in theatres on July 1. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Movie Review: R Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan Excels Over Maddy the Director; Shah Rukh Khan is Charming in an Effective Cameo.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Rocketry #Hindi maintains pace in Weekend 2... Braves new releases + holdover titles... Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 59 lacs, Sat 1.42 cr, Sun 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 12.15 cr. #India biz. Excluding #TamilNadu... Week 1: ₹ 8.83 cr. pic.twitter.com/sKYjsgTxm4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2022

