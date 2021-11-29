Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra- starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to release on February 10, 2023. Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle and announced the news. He wrote, "After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jiSKI3Xdta — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)