The teaser video for the song "Tum Kya Mile" for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released, but Shreya Ghoshal's name was missing from the "Dream Team" that was shown in the beginning of the video. Fans of Shreya expressed their anger and called out the production house for including Arijit Singh's name and not hers. Check out the fans' reactions. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song 'Tum Kya Mile' To Be Out on This Date! Watch Teaser Video of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s Jodi.

Misogyny Is Evident

Literally these Bollywoodias use Shreya for their lead actresses voice and don't even acknowledge her!! The misogyny is very evident!! Shame on you guys ssly.#ShreyaGhoshalhttps://t.co/sLbaDw6LBP — Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) June 27, 2023

No Dream Team Without Shreya

the dream team is never complete without shreya 🙄 https://t.co/KNZDUFTt4W — we cannot escape we cannot come out (@skumarr10) June 27, 2023

Where's Shreya's Name?

where's shreya ghoshal guys?? is she not a part of the team? does she not deserve to have her name up there? is this the respect you give to an artist who has worked in the industry for 20+ years?! this was not expected @saregamaglobal@DharmaMovieshttps://t.co/sVVjsoKjsX — it's sg dayyy (@rajika83811570) June 27, 2023

India Didn't Acknowledge Her

@DharmaMovies@saregamaglobal When will be the end of this discrimination? You guys just used her tag or intro voice just for promotion without mentioning her name,Is it so hard to write her name? It is Shreya Ghoshal,foreign countrys aknlgd her as she dsrves bt India nvr did! https://t.co/G6kignLes2 — T@riqul_______🙂 (@TaRiQuL___) June 27, 2023

Face The Consequences

WTF @DharmaMovies !!You made our queen sing the songs and did not even credit her on the teaser of this song... Was so excited for the promo of #TumKyaMile but now.. Thu 😭 Even you!! Cannot believe @saregamaglobal LEARN TO RESPECT @shreyaghoshal OR BE READY TO FACE CONSEQUENCE https://t.co/gVk9vHY3s2 — Shreya Ghoshal Fan Club (@GhoshalClub) June 27, 2023

Did They Hear You?

We heard you!!!!! Whattt !!!!#ShreyaGhoshal mam. actually gives her appearance in this musical industry and since your cheapnesss did not appreciate her. https://t.co/hHENINS2iD — Virat Nalla Chawan (Meri barsi mein jaroor aana) (@PyaaraBachaa) June 27, 2023

The Video Begins With Her Voice

So Shreya Ghoshal isn't a part of the "Dream Team" Irony how the video starts by her humming but no credits to her in the video... https://t.co/RStif02Knl — Aayushi🪶 (@Kaahaniwali_) June 27, 2023

