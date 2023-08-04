Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has completed a week in theatres and going by the box office numbers, it has performed supremely well. In seven days span, RRKPK has managed to earn a sum of Rs 73.33 crore in India. Helmed by Karan Johar, the family entertainer has been given a thumbs up from critics as well as audiences. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Update:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani packs an impressive number in Week 1… The solid trending at metros should ensure a strong Weekend 2… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 73.33 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/1EPGYDUvUz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2023

