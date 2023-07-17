A new song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled "Ve Kamleya" will be out tomorrow, July 18! Previous songs titled "What Jhumka" and "Tum Kya Mile" also have been released, and this will be the third song of the film. The film will release on July 28. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: From 2 States to Bommarillu, 5 Films Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Romantic Drama, Directed by Karan Johar, Reminded Us Of!

View RARKPK Update:

Surprise surprise!💕 Packaged with 'prem', #VeKamleya, another love song from this 'kahaani' will be OUT TOMORROW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas July 28.#RRKPK @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana… pic.twitter.com/nGSkWVvDxN — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 17, 2023

