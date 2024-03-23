Anurag Kashyap vented his frustration on March 23, expressing weariness with what he deemed mediocre interactions. On Instagram, He announced that he will charge for meeting newcomers and aspiring filmmakers from now on, citing past disappointments. Kashyap's rates are one lakh for 10-15 minutes, two lakhs for half an hour, and five lakhs for an hour, signalling a clear shift in valuing his time and expertise. "He added, "I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the fu*k away. And all paid in advance." Anurag Kashyap Praises Animal and Calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Most Misunderstood and Reviled Filmmaker' on Insta; Avinash Tiwary, Neeraj Ghaywan and Varun Grover Disagree!.

Anurag Kashyap Shares Disappointment On His New Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)