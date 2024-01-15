Anurag Kashyap had a positive encounter with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, praising him as the "Most misunderstood, judged, and reviled Filmmaker at the moment" in an Instagram post. Kashyap watched Animal twice and quizzed Vanga, who answered all his queries. Kashyap expressed, "To me, he is the most honest, vulnerable, and a lovely human being." However, actor Avinash Tiwary, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and writer Varun Grover disagreed. Tiwary doubted Vanga's being misunderstood, stating, "I think he is fairly successful in the kind of response he has been able to generate." Ghaywan labelled it cringe. Anurag Kashyap on Future Projects: Next Year Onwards I Will Only Direct Films for the Next Three Years.

Anurag Kashyap's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Check Avinash Tiwary and Neeraj Ghaywan's Reaction Here

Avinash Tiwary and neeraj Ghaywan's comment on Anurag Kashyap's post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)