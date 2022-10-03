Reports are rife that Adipurush co-stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are dating each other. However, the two haven’t made any official announcement yet. But their pictures and videos from the film’s teaser launch event have grabbed eyeballs. Fans are going gaga over their adorable chemistry at the event. Take a look at some of the posts below: Adipurush Co-Stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Are Dating – Reports.
Good Looking Pair
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon pair looking very good😍👌#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/OKFUZ7yNSI
— Mahesh Admirer #SSMB28 (@AdmirersMahesh) October 2, 2022
Awwww
Find someone who looks at you the way kriti sanon looks at #Prabhas ❤️pic.twitter.com/ywnWigt9TJ
— 👑 (@vijaypvkb_) October 2, 2022
All Love For This Pair
This Pair😍#KritiSanon #Prabhas𓃵 #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/QOqTlLtK8G
— kriti Sanon🦋 (@Minaksh30221029) October 2, 2022
Fans Can't Keep Calm
Feeling Happy The Way He Is Comfortable With Her ❤️#Prabhas #KritiSanon #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/tEibHeizBS
— WIZU🗿 (@Zel_Tweets) October 2, 2022
At Adipurush Teaser Launch
Team #Adipurush ❤#KritiSanon #Prabhas #OmRaut #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/D9llvLUn9C
— Kritis Bhumika (@kriti_admirer) October 2, 2022
