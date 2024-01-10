Rumored to be romantically linked, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were spotted on a cozy dinner date, sparking further speculation about their relationship. The pair, who debuted in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies," exuded style as Kapoor donned a chic white sweater paired with a trendy brown leather mini skirt. A video capturing their evening out has set tongues wagging among fans and followers, adding fuel to the ongoing speculation about their off-screen chemistry. Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Spill Beans About Their Love Lives; Latter Addresses Dating Rumours With Vedang Raina – Watch Video.

See Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Khushi Kapoor Looks Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

