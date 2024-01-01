Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor form one of the most sought-after sister duos in Bollywood. Both sisters are ready to showcase their vibrant energy in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's popular show, Koffee With Karan 8. On Monday, the host, Karan Johar, released an enticing promo featuring the Kapoor sisters, where they are seen at their candid best. From Khushi addressing dating rumours with Vedang Raina to Janhvi discussing her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, the sister duo reveals some intriguing secrets about their love lives. Watch the exciting promo below: Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Sara Ali Khan Teases Ananya Panday About Rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur With Her 'Night Manager' Dig; Dream Girl 2 Actress Gives a Quirky Response! (Watch Video).

Janhvi, Khushi To Grace Next Episode Of KWK8:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

