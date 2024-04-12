Actor Aayush Sharma shares the gripping journey of transforming his body within a mere 25 days for his film Ruslaan. Facing the daunting task of shooting a bare-body fight scene in freezing temperatures of minus six degrees Celsius in Azerbaijan, Sharma acknowledges the cinematic importance of abs while cautioning against the transient nature of maintaining such a physique. Along with a video, he shared a long note and thanked his fitness instructor Rajendra Dhole for the drastic change. Ruslaan: Salman Khan Extends Best Wishes to Aayush Sharma for Film in Heartfelt Insta Post.

Aayush Sharma Shares Body Transformation Video On Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

